Owl rescued after getting stuck in a golf course net in La Verne

An owl was rescued Sunday morning after it got itself stuck in a net at a country club in La Verne.

According to the La Verne Fire Department, concerned residents spotted the animal at 9:30 a.m. on March 2 and called the city's police department.

Firefighters responded at around 10:44 a.m. to reports of an animal in distress at the former Sierra La Verne Country Club, the fire department said.

Firefighters found the animal caught in the net, upside down, 50 feet in the air and reached out to wildlife experts, including the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the San Dimas Raptor Rescue.

"This rescue was made possible by the teamwork and quick action of our community, first responders, and local wildlife experts—a reminder that compassion and cooperation can make all the difference," the fire department said in a social media post.

With the help of the fire department and the La Verne City Public Works, the owl was brought safely down to the ground with the use of a cherry picker basket.

Firefighters helped cut the remaining net off of the owl’s claws and wings and it was placed in the care of the San Dimas Raptor Rescue to be evaluated for any injuries.