Owner of graffiti-covered Hollywood Hills mansion issues apology

The owner of two Hollywood Hills mansions apologized Wednesday for the ongoing vandalism happening at his multi-million dollar homes.

“What’s happened to the two properties I own is unacceptable, and no matter what caused it, I own the houses,” wrote John P. Middleton, the owner, in a statement.

Two people were arrested in connection with vandalism Wednesday at one of two abandoned Hollywood Hills mansions owned by the son of the owner of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team that became targets for taggers.

Spray paint cans and a loaded unregistered firearm were found in one suspect's purse, police said. The suspects arrested Wednesday were identified by police as 35-year-old Jacob Smith, arrested on suspicion of vandalism, and 19-year-old Thomia Fagan, arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

In the statement, Middleton clarified that the homes had security already in place as well as a property manager. He said that now there is armed security present 24/7.

“I’m disappointed to note that even as I have worked this week to paint over the graffiti, vandals still managed to break in and paint over the newly cleaned walls,” he wrote.

City workers placed fencing in front of the home earlier this week and Los Angeles Police Department officers were at the site.

Middleton said that he would repay the city any taxpayer funds used to protect the property.

The four-story, six-bedroom mansion with a large pool is perched on a hillside overlooking Los Angeles with views to the east and south. All levels of the exterior and the roof of the home, built in 2003, were covered in graffiti. Many of the windows are shattered.