Riverside

Owner of Pit Bulls Mauled Trying to Pull Apart Fighting Dogs

The victim, whose name was not released, tried to intervene when the two pit bulls locked horns, and the canines turned on her and bit her.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A woman was mauled by her two pit bulls today while trying to stop the canines from fighting near Corona.

Riverside County Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh did not know the severity of the woman's wounds but confirmed that she was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The attack was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at an unspecified location south of the city.

The victim, whose name was not released, tried to intervene when the two pit bulls locked horns, and the canines turned on her and bit her, according to Welsh.

Both dogs were impounded at the county's San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, he said.

It was uncertain whether the owner would have them euthanized or reclaim them.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

