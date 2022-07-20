VENTURA COUNTY

Husband of Day Care Owner Charged With Molesting Children

Warning: Language in this article is graphic.

By Heather Navarro

The husband of a day care owner has been charged with molesting children that attended the center, and authorities believe there may be more victims, the Ventura County District Attorney said.

Salomon Pineda Martinez, 70, was accused of lewd acts with multiple children, according to a complaint filed by District Attorney Erik Nasarenko.

Martinez, the husband of the owner of Martinez Family Child Care, located on South K Street in Oxnard, was investigated by Oxnard Police Department after two victims came forward with years-old allegations.

Martinez was arrested July 14, and is being held on $2 million bail.

The complaint alleges Martinez raped a child under 11 years old. He was also accused of touching multiple other children under the age of 14 in a lewd manner. All of the children had attended the day care, the DA's office said.

Martinez pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is due back in a Ventura court July 21.

Authorities urge anyone who may have been victimized or have information about possible victims at Martinez Family Child Care to contact contact Detective Mayra Gonzalez at (805) 385-7662 or Mayra.Gonzalez@OxnardPD.org, or Corporal Juan Morales at (805) 385-3922 or Juan.Morales@OxnardPD.org.

