$27 Million SuperLotto Ticket Sold at Oxnard Store

Check your Lotto tickets, because a $27 million SuperLotto Plus winning ticket was sold at an Oxnard liquor store.
The winning ticket, which was sold at Liquor Cellar on W. Channel Island Blvd, matched all six numbers.
The winning numbers were 12, 19, 20, 36, 42 and the Mega number was 3.
A second winning ticket that matched 5 numbers was sold in Duarte. That ticket was worth $35,301.
The SuperLotto Jackpot had 21 drawings before finding a ticket that had all six numbers. The chances of matching all five numbers are 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.