Oxnard

$27 Million SuperLotto Ticket Sold at Oxnard Store

Jackpot! A SuperLotto Ticket sold at an Oxnard liquor store matched all six numbers Wednesday night.

By Destiny De La Cueva

A customer purchases a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven store
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Check your Lotto tickets, because a $27 million SuperLotto Plus winning ticket was sold at an Oxnard liquor store.

The winning ticket, which was sold at Liquor Cellar on W. Channel Island Blvd, matched all six numbers.

The winning numbers were 12, 19, 20, 36, 42 and the Mega number was 3.

A second winning ticket that matched 5 numbers was sold in Duarte. That ticket was worth $35,301.

The SuperLotto Jackpot had 21 drawings before finding a ticket that had all six numbers. The chances of matching all five numbers are 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

This article tagged under:

OxnardLotterylottery ticketlottery winner
