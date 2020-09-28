Oxnard Police Ask Public For Help After Man is Shot to Death Near Harbor

Oxnard police are asking the public for help investigating the city's 6th homicide of the year.

Police received a report of shots fired Sunday morning at about 10:37 a.m. and responded to 3550 South Harbor Boulevard. Arriving officers located a man in the parking lot adjacent to the harbor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said the Oxnard Police Department.

Despite officer and paramedic's attempts to help the victim, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified. Police described the victim as Hispanic approximately 48 years old.

Homicide detectives urge anyone who may have recorded video or photographed all or part of the incident, to upload that media directly to the investigators at https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/3550harborblvd. Anyone who uploads media can choose to remain anonymous.

Anyone else with other information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Ken Tougas at 805-200-5669 or the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600. For anyone wishing to remain anonymous, you may call Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The City of Oxnard is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city.