A small plane struck a building and crashed Friday morning in a Ventura County strawberry field.
The small plane, which took off from Camarillo Airport, struck a building near the southbound side of the 101 Freeway and crashed into the field in Oxnard. A photo from the Ventura County Fire Department showed smoke rising from the crash site near the northbound side of the freeway at Del Norte Boulevard.
"Firefighters report one potential fatality resulting from the small plane crash," the fire department said in a tweet.
Firefighters knocked down the fire.
Details about possible casualties and a cause were not immediately available.
The freeway remains open.
Oxnard is about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.