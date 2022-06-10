Oxnard

Small Plane Strikes Building and Crashes in Oxnard Strawberry Field

Smoke could be seen rising from the field near the 101 Freeway in Ventura County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A small plane crashed Friday June 10, 2022 in Oxnard.
Ventura County FD

A small plane struck a building and crashed Friday morning in a Ventura County strawberry field.

The small plane, which took off from Camarillo Airport, struck a building near the southbound side of the 101 Freeway and crashed into the field in Oxnard. A photo from the Ventura County Fire Department showed smoke rising from the crash site near the northbound side of the freeway at Del Norte Boulevard.

"Firefighters report one potential fatality resulting from the small plane crash," the fire department said in a tweet.

Firefighters knocked down the fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Details about possible casualties and a cause were not immediately available.

The freeway remains open.

Oxnard is about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

This article tagged under:

OxnardVENTURA COUNTY
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us