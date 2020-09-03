Pac-12 Inks Deal to Provide Expanded COVID Testing for Student Athletes

In a move hailed as a "major step" toward a return of collegiate sports competition, the Pac-12 Conference announced a partnership with a diagnostic firm today aimed at providing possibly daily coronavirus testing for student-athletes in contact sports.

The conference, which includes UCLA and USC, canceled the fall sports

season last month due to concerns about COVID-19, suggesting that the impacted sports might be able to return to competition early next year, depending on the status of the pandemic.

Conference officials noted that a major part of that decision was the

lack of a robust testing program providing frequent tests and rapid results. It

was unclear if the new partnership with Quidel Corp. announced Thursday will

prompt a rethinking of that timeline, but conference officials said it opens

the door to a possibly earlier return of the impacted sports, including

football.

"This is a major step toward the safe resumption of Pac-12 sport

competitions," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "The

availability of a reliable test that can be administered daily, with almost

immediate results, addresses one of the key concerns that was expressed by our

medical advisory committee, as well as by student-athletes, coaches and others.

At the same time, our partnership with Quidel, the industry leader in point-of-

care antigen testing, will provide crucial research data that will benefit our

members' communities as well as the entire country."

Testing machines and kits are expected to be delivered to all Pac-12

Conference athletic departments by the end of the month, and in the coming

weeks, conference officials will meet with their "sport planning committees"

to evaluate a possible return to competition.

Scott said the agreement with Quidel address concerns expressed by

conference leaders last month, when fall sports were canceled, about the need

for "more frequent testing, performed closer to game time and with more rapid

turn-around time."

Conference officials said the testing program will also help relieve

local health authorities of the burden of carrying out contact-tracing.

"This is an opportunity to get our athletes back to activity in a

careful and controlled manner while monitoring outcomes," said Dr. Kimberly

Harmon, section head of sports medicine for the University of Washington. "It

is win-win for athletics and to better our understanding of strategies to

prevent spread during sports."