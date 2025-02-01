Pacific Coast Highway to reopen Sunday with limited capacity 

PCH will reopen Sunday to essential traffic, an important step forward in Los Angeles County’s recovery from the devastating Palisades Fire, according to Los Angeles County Supervisor, Lindsey Horvath.

The highway will be available to all essential traffic at 8 a.m. starting Sunday.

“Los Angeles County has worked diligently and with all deliberate speed to reopen PCH in a way that is safe and allows our residents, businesses, workers, and students to more easily navigate our coastal communities,” said Horvath. “This reopening is a step forward in our recovery for communities that endured both the Palisades and Franklin Fires.

But, the reopening comes with some exceptions, according to Horvath.

“This will not be the same PCH as before the fires. Traffic will be limited to one lane at reduced speeds to allow the essential repair and utility work to continue,” said Horvath.

Officials request that the roads stay limited to essential traffic only.

And with rain in the forecast next week, Los Angeles County Public Works, the Sheriff’s Department and Caltrans will continually monitor for roadway hazards.

Updates on road closures can be found here.