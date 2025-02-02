Pacific Coast Highway reopening postponed, remains closed Sunday

The Pacific Coast Highway reopening, which was slated for Sunday, has been postponed, Mayor Karen Bass announced Saturday night.

Bass said the checkpoints in Palisades will remain in place with the help of additional law enforcement resources to keep the area closed to the public. LAPD remains on Tactical Alert.

“I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his continued partnership as we respond to this unprecedented disaster,” said Mayor Bass. “We continue to adapt in real time to this dynamic situation. This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across L.A. has been impacted for nearly one month. My priority continues to be rebuilding the Palisades as rapidly and safely as possible.”

On Monday, when the freeway is now scheduled to reopen, LAPD will transfer the security checkpoints to the California Highway Patrol and National Guard, according to Bass.

“The Los Angeles Police Department remains committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to ensure the burn area remains safe,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. “We appreciate their support as we continue to service the needs of all Angelenos.”

Here's what the city says drivers should know before heading to PCH:

Checkpoints and proof-of-residence or entry pass will still be required to enter the Palisades.

On Sunday, resident and contractor access passes can be obtained at 1150 Pacific Coast Highway (Lot 3) in the City of Santa Monica between 10 AM and 5 PM.

Contractors are allowed in the fire area and are required to provide identification and proof that they have been hired by specific residents within the impacted areas.

Contractors must report to the check-in area (Lot 3) each day to be granted access and will be provided a pass to enter.

PCH will reopen one lane in each direction at reduced speeds on Monday. Local traffic only is encouraged.

New locations to obtain resident and contractor access passes will be announced Sunday, February 2nd.

“Los Angeles County has worked diligently and with all deliberate speed to reopen PCH in a way that is safe and allows our residents, businesses, workers, and students to more easily navigate our coastal communities,” said LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. “This reopening is a step forward in our recovery for communities that endured both the Palisades and Franklin Fires.

But, the reopening comes with some exceptions, according to Horvath.

“This will not be the same PCH as before the fires. Traffic will be limited to one lane at reduced speeds to allow the essential repair and utility work to continue,” said Horvath.

Officials request that the roads stay limited to essential traffic only.

And with rain in the forecast next week, Los Angeles County Public Works, the Sheriff’s Department and Caltrans will continually monitor for roadway hazards.

Updates on road closures can be found here.