Firefighters knock down house fire in Pacific Palisades

Firefighters knocked down a house fire Wednesday in Pacific Palisades.

The fire was burning in the 1100 block of North Las Pulgas Place in the Los Angeles County coastal community.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

In January, the deadly Palisades Fire destroyed nearly 7,000 structures in Pacific Palisades. The wildfire, which started Jan. 7 in a ferocious Santa Ana windstorm, is the third-most destructive wildfire on record in California.