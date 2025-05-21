Pacific Palisades

Firefighters knock down house fire in Pacific Palisades

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters knocked down a house fire Wednesday May 21, 2025 in Pacific Palisades.
NBCLA

Firefighters knocked down a house fire Wednesday in Pacific Palisades.

The fire was burning in the 1100 block of North Las Pulgas Place in the Los Angeles County coastal community.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

In January, the deadly Palisades Fire destroyed nearly 7,000 structures in Pacific Palisades. The wildfire, which started Jan. 7 in a ferocious Santa Ana windstorm, is the third-most destructive wildfire on record in California.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Pacific Palisades
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us