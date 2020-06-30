Pacoima

Woman Arrested in Death of Man Found in Pacoima Home After Fire

The Los Angeles Fire Department put out the fire, then discovered a possible homicide victim in the residence.

Crime scene tape is pictured in this file photo.
Getty

A woman was arrested after a fire Monday at a house in Pacoima where firefighters discovered the body of a man.

After extinguishing the fire, which did not spread into the home's walls or framing, the responding firefighters checked inside the residence, where they discovered the remains of a man with a severe injury to his throat. Details about the cause of death were not immediately available, but authorities said the man suffered injuries that were not caused by the fire.

Firefighters notified the Los Angeles Police Department, and officers confirmed that a crime had been committed at the scene. As officers investigated, a woman approached and said that she had set the residence on fire and had killed the man found inside.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Independence Day 1 hour ago

Fourth of July Fests to Shine Online and From Afar

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Travelers From California Added to Quarantine Order in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

She was taken into custody. Details about her relationship to the dead man were not immediately available.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Detectives from LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division are investigating.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

PacoimaLAPDfireLA Fire Departmentlaw enforcement investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us