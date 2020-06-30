Woman Arrested in Death of Man Found in Pacoima Home After Fire

A woman was arrested after a fire Monday at a house in Pacoima where firefighters discovered the body of a man.

After extinguishing the fire, which did not spread into the home's walls or framing, the responding firefighters checked inside the residence, where they discovered the remains of a man with a severe injury to his throat. Details about the cause of death were not immediately available, but authorities said the man suffered injuries that were not caused by the fire.

Firefighters notified the Los Angeles Police Department, and officers confirmed that a crime had been committed at the scene. As officers investigated, a woman approached and said that she had set the residence on fire and had killed the man found inside.

She was taken into custody. Details about her relationship to the dead man were not immediately available.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Detectives from LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division are investigating.