Man, 36, Fatally Shot While Sitting in Pickup Truck in Pacoima

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in a pickup truck Tuesday in Pacoima.

Officers responded to an alley near the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and El Dorado Avenue at about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They found Armando Gonzalez Jr. unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in the driver's seat of a pickup truck, police reported.

He died at the scene, according to police.

Officers do not have a description of the shooter, and they urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the LAPD's Valley Bureau homicide unit at 818-374-9550, or during non-business hours, 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.