New DASH route launches in Pacoima with all-electric buses

The Department of Transportation opened a new DASH route in Pacoima on Saturday, providing critical transportation service to residents in the northeast San Fernando Valley.

In celebration of the new route, DASH Pacoima offered free rides starting Saturday and continuing through May 31. The route is fully served by 14 electric battery-powered buses funded by the state's Transformative Climate Communities grant program, which also supported charging stations at DOT's North Region Bus Yard.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The launch of DASH Pacoima is a huge step toward transportation equity for Arleta, Panorama City and Pacoima,'' Councilwoman Imelda Padilla said. "This all-electric route connects residents to where they need to go -- schools, jobs, parks, and grocery stores -- while cutting emissions and improving air quality in communities that have borne the brunt of pollution for far too long."

"... Thank you to Pacoima Beautiful, the Greening Together Collaborative and LADOT for making this happen. This partnership shows what's possible when local government and grassroots organizations come together to put community needs first,'' she continued. "And with DASH Pacoima sharing the Van Nuys corridor with the future East San Fernando Valley Light Rail, we're laying the groundwork for a truly connected and sustainable future across the Valley."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Friday, Department of Transportation General Manager Laura Rubio-Cornejo described the new route as an "exciting moment" for Pacoima.

"This new DASH route will provide a key connection to neighborhood amenities and our wider transportation network that is accessible and affordable. It is just one more example of our commitment to investing in our communities and ensuring that all Angelenos have access to safe and reliable transportation," Rubio-Cornejo said.

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said she worked to secure funding for this second DASH route with specific stops near schools and key destinations to ensure "residents -- especially students, families and seniors -- have the convenience of an affordable transit system that prioritizes their needs."

Mayor Karen Bass said area residents "will now have access to a more reliable, cleaner and sustainable all electric local bus service that also promotes greater access for all to visit the San Fernando Valley in the coming years. The new DASH Pacoima route represents our continued investments in the San Fernando Valley for healthy and climate-resilient infrastructure."

Metro's San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project is a 6.7-mile rail segment with 11 new stations to be built on Van Nuys Boulevard. The aim is to further enhance transit opportunities in the area to Metrolink, Amtrak, Metro's G (Orange) and B (Red) line.

Metro also recently began construction on its G Line Improvements Project, which will upgrade the existing line with grade separations and a new aerial station at Van Nuys, as well as better signal priority technology and a new gating system.

Such transit projects are to prepare Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.