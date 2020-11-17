Decision 2020

Pair Charged With Voter Fraud Allegedly Submitted Thousands of Fraudulent Applications on Behalf of Homeless People

The two men were charged in a 41-count criminal complaint.

By Whitney Irick

Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Two men were charged with voter fraud after they allegedly submitted thousands of fraudulent voter registration applications on behalf of homeless people, it was announced Tuesday.

Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro, 53, and Marcos Raul Arevalo, 34, were charged in a 41-count criminal complaint filed last week.

The pair faces one count of conspiracy to commit voter fraud, eight counts of voter fraud, four counts of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument and four misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Montenegro is also facing an additional 10 counts of voter fraud, seven counts of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, two counts of perjury and five misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit.

View the full criminal complaint here

The district attorney's office says Montenegro submitted more than 8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications between July and October 2020. He's also accused of "falsifying names, addresses and signatures on nomination papers under penalty of perjury to run for mayor in the city of Hawthorne."

Montenegro and Arevalo were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Montenegro faces a maximum sentence of 15 years and eight months in state prison. Arevalo faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The case remains under investigation.

