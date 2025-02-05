First Alert Forecast

Pair of storms taking aim for SoCal this week. Here's when the rain will arrive

Wednesday will serve as a brief break from the wet weather before another system arrives Thursday night.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pair of storms are taking aim for Southern California this week, beginning with a weaker system that’s slated to deliver up to an inch of rain to our region.

The Southland is forecasted to receive the remnants of an atmospheric river that’s been drenching Northern California. By the time it arrives at SoCal, however, it’ll be a tamer event.

“The rain will not be as intense as it is currently for our neighbors to our north,” NBC4 Meteorologist Melissa Magee said.

That wet weather is slated to creep into Ojai, Oxnard and possibly even Malibu by 8 p.m. Tuesday. By midnight, the rain is expected to move east and reach Los Angeles and some parts of the Inland Empire. Its peak is expected to hit Tuesday night into Wednesday.

“During the overnight hours and for the commute (Wednesday) morning, that moisture starts to spread east out across areas in Orange County, as well as the Inland Empire,” Magee said. “Once we get into (Wednesday) afternoon, we get a bit of a break”

Wednesday may provide a day of relief from wet weather before another storm arrives late Thursday into Friday, according to Magee. The storm that’s expected to arrive later in the week may be stronger than Tuesday’s system.

Out of an abundance of caution, Los Angeles County officials are preparing wildfire-impacted communities for the rain in case mudslides occur.

