Pair Suspected of Holding Banning Woman With Possible Intent to Kill Her

Banning police detectives have arrested a man and woman who are suspected of drugging and holding a woman captive.

Felony charges may be filed Thursday against a 56-year-old Banning man and his female housemate, who are suspected of drugging and holding a woman whom he possibly intended to kill.

Scott James Lapresle and Kody Ganzer, 26, were arrested Monday night following an investigation by Banning police detectives. He was booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of false imprisonment, attempted murder and making terrorist threats, with bail set at $1 million.

Ganzer was booked into the same facility on suspicion of false imprisonment and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

According to a Banning Police Department statement, a woman checked into the emergency room at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning last Thursday with injuries that she alleged had been inflicted by individuals who held her captive.

Officers were sent to investigate and discovered that the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, allegedly had been forcibly held, drugged and nearly killed at the suspects' residence in the 2500 block of West Nicolet Street, near Sunrise Avenue, police said.

During the ensuing investigation, detectives substantiated some of the woman's allegations, and a search warrant was obtained and served about 10 p.m. Monday, with Riverside County sheriff's deputies assisting police officers in taking the suspects into custody, according to police Chief Matthew Hamner.

"I am very proud of the work our officers do, day in and day out," Hamner said. "They arrest violent criminals and confiscate deadly weapons to make our community safer. I want the community to know that they have officers putting their lives on the line to keep them out of harm's way, so they can go about their activities with their friends and families and feel safe."

While searching the suspects' residence, officers and deputies seized seven firearms, a hatchet and several long-bladed knives, police said.

According to court records, Lapresle has a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon. No information was available regarding Ganzer.

