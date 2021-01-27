Pair to Stand Trial for Allegedly Killing Riverside Store Clerk

Two men accused in the robbery-killing of a Riverside convenience store clerk must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday.

John Lamont Bush, 31, of Los Angeles and Roderick Lamar Grandison, 48, of Compton were arrested, along with 34-year-old Marleiya Onshel Barnes of Moreno Valley, last March for the alleged slaying of 28-year-old Waqar Tanveer of Fontana.

Before the preliminary hearing for Bush and Grandison got underway, Barnes admitted three counts of robbery under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Superior Court Judge Samuel Diaz scheduled her sentencing hearing for March 12 at the Riverside Hall of Justice. She's being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Diaz found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for Bush, the alleged triggerman, and Grandison on charges of first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery. The judge additionally held Bush alone to answer to a special circumstance allegation of killing in the course of a robbery.

Diaz scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for Feb. 9 at the downtown Riverside courthouse.

Bush and Grandison are both being held at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta -- Bush without bail, and his co-defendant in lieu of $1 million bail.

In addition to the Feb. 28, 2020, robbery that resulted in Tanveer's death, the defendants allegedly robbed a man in a separate holdup a few days later.

According to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback, Tanveer was working the register at the 7-Eleven at 6692 Indiana Ave. when the defendants allegedly confronted him about 3:25 a.m., demanding money.

A customer walked into the store a short time later and discovered the victim mortally wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police officers and sheriff's deputies initiated a search of the area using K9 teams, but the robbers had fled in a vehicle, according to investigators.

The store's security surveillance videotape was reviewed as part of the investigation, but detectives did not say how the defendants were identified as the alleged perpetrators.

All were arrested without incident the following week.

Only Barnes has prior felony convictions, according to court records.