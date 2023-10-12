Palestinian Angelenos condemn Hamas violence but underscore Israeli occupation

For many Palestinian Angelenos, the war between Israel and Hamas militants has been a time of sadness and anguish.

They condemn the violence by Hamas, but they want people to remember that Palestinians in the occupied territories have also endured violence for decades.

“It’s gut-wrenching and heart-wrenching. It’s torture to see what’s happening to so many people,” said Saree Makdisi, a Palestinian-American professor at UCLA.

Hamas’ assault on Saturday killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, the Associated Press reported, including 247 soldiers — a toll unseen in Israel for decades — and the ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed more than 1,530 people in Gaza, according to authorities on both sides. Israel says roughly 1,500 Hamas militants were killed inside Israel, and that hundreds of the dead in Gaza are Hamas members. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

Makdisi’s Palestinian heritage comes from his mother. He made clear he’s against violence of all kinds, but noted that just as the attacks by Hamas cannot be justifified, neither can the response by Israeli forces.

Israel says it will continue to attack neighborhoods in Gaza and cut off food, water and other supplies to the area’s 2.3 million people as long as hostages are being held.

“All sources of food, water, electricity, fuel, medicine have been cut off and they’re being bombed,” Makdisi said.

Makdisi has written two books on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He says those watching in horror as the war unfolds must understand the history behind it. The Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, which Israel says has been necessary to defend itself, has taken a heavy toll, Makdisi said.

“Four-and-a-half million people living under 60 years of occupation like this takes a devastating toll. That’s the context within which the present day violence is taking place,” he said.

Middle East expert James Gelvin said that because of its autocratic nature, it’s impossible to know how much support Hamas has among Palestinians as their government.

Makdisi believes that when the occupation ends, so will the attacks.

“We can’t just be appalled and point the finger,” he said. “We have to understand what can we do to stop this happening again.”