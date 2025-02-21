California Wildfires

Palisades Fire-related ocean water advisory to remain in effect

Recent rain is to blame for runoff from the fire zone that has reached the Los Angeles County coast.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Brittany Hope

An ocean water advisory is in place for miles of Los Angeles County coastline in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire.

The advisory will remain in place until further notice from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced.

Beach visitors can remain on the sand, but were advised to stay away from fire debris and out of the ocean.

The department also issued the following non-fire-related beach area warnings due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested:

  • Lagoon at Surfrider Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier
  • Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
  • Ashland Avenue storm drain in Santa Monica: 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
  • Windward storm drain at Venice Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
  • Dockweiler State Beach, Culver Boulevard Storm Drain: 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
  • Dockweiler State Beach, Westchester Storm Drain; 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
  • Puerco Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
  • Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach; 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek
  • Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach; 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
  • Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
  • Rose Avenue Storm Drain at Venice Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain
  • Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey: entire swim area

This information is also posted on the advisory hotline at 800-525-5662 and on the Environmental Health website www.PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/beach

Members of the public seeking additional information on ocean water conditions may call 626-430-5360.

