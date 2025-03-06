Palisades Fire water restrictions to be lifted. What residents should know

Remaining drinking water restrictions due to the Palisades Fire on the Los Angeles County coast will be lifted for residents in the burn zone.

The Department of Water and Power's "Do Not Drink" notice in the Pacific Palisades will be lifted Friday. After the notice is lifted, LADWP crews will continue testing water.

The agency asked resident to take the following steps.

Prepare your site for flushing by removing aerators and screens from all faucets. Set water-softening devices and filters, both point-of-use and whole-house to bypass mode.

Flush outside plumbing by opening and flushing any external fixtures and hose bibs/faucets for about 10 minutes or until water is clear and temperature is constant.

Flush cold water by running all cold-water faucets on the property beginning with the faucet closest to the water line. Run the water at the highest flow (or fully open) for about 10 minutes or until water is clear and temperature is constant. Then turn off all faucets in reverse order.

Flush all toilets and urinals at least once but repeat if the refilled water is not clear.

Flush hot water by draining your hot water tank to discharge any accumulated sediments. Wait for the hot water tank to refill and flush, as in Step 3 (flush cold water).

Clean aerators and screens and reattach to faucets, shower heads and fixtures.

Flush appliances by running an empty dishwasher and washing machine once on the rinse cycle.

Empty ice from ice maker bin, run ice maker and discard two additional batches of ice.

Restore all removed filters and reset all water devices from bypass mode.

Each property will have instructions on-site to assist with the flushing process. DWP General Manager Janisse Quiñones said there are nearly 100 miles of water pipes in the area that serve more than 8,400 homes and businesses.

Customers will be credited $50 to their DWP account so they can flush out their pipes without worrying about an extra cost.

Quiñones noted that significant progress has been made in restoring the power system as well with the replacement of 800 power poles, 50,00 feet of cable and the restoration of power to thousands of homes and businesses. Some 143 customers remain without power as they are located in challenging areas, she added.

City News Service contributed to this report.