Wednesday marked a milestone in the Pacific Palisades as the largest shopping complex in the community announced plans to reopen in 2026, offering good news for the neighborhood devastated by January’s Palisade Fire.

For many people, the Palisades Village serves as a community gathering place, and that’s why leaders have been so insistent on bringing it back better than ever.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“When you look around and talk to the residents, they are desperate for hopeful signs because there is so much devastation and heartache that they live with every day,” Palisades Village Owner Rick Caruso said.

And when the Village reopens, Elyse Walker’s business will be there. She had her flagship store in the Palisades for 25 years before it burned in January’s fire. On Wednesday, she announced she will re-open in Palisades Village.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“I just shared this news with my team two hours ago, and I thought they may be a little nervous, but my phone is going crazy with silly emojis of joy,” Walker said. “I hope that today serves as a catalyst of confidence. There’s no doubt this community is coming back together.”

Caruso also said his team will work to improve the sidewalks, lighting and landscaping in the area, using his own money and no city funds. Several positive updates that come after news that the schools and Palisades Rec Center are also being rebuilt.

Caruso said they are also working on several efforts to improve other communities impacted by January’s fire, too.

“We’re actively working in Altadena and Malibu; we’re actively looking at redesigning their Upper Lake area for their business district; we’re talking to retailers about coming in there to spur the economic activity. And we’re working on designing their adult center out there,” he added.

He said he’s going to do everything he can to bring communities back as fast as possible.

“I am not a patient guy. I don’t want to wait years for this to get reborn. I want the community to come back,” Caruso said.