Palisades water restriction is lifted two months since the start of the wildfire

The Palisades water restriction is being lifted on Friday, two months since the deadly wildfire began.

Thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed and the road to recovery is long.

The Department of Water and Power reminds residents in the Palisades to let all of their faucets and water run at full power for 10 minutes inside and outside their home.

They should flush all of their toilets and run their dishwasher and washing machine before using any water today.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“If you have a water heater, let it flush till the water is no longer, it becomes cold again. same thing, replacing filters for refrigerators and ice making machines,” Dr. Christopher Olivares Martinez with the University of California in Irvine said.

Clean water is a significant step in rebuilding as well as getting power back on.

So far, 800 temporary power poles have been installed along Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset.

However, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and LADWP announced that they want to underground all power lines in the Palisades.

The massive project will start soon and will take years to complete.

DWP estimates it will cost between $1 million to $4 million dollars per mile and hopes FEMA money and private donors will help.

It is likely that customers will have to take on some of the cost, too.