Palm Springs

1 dead after car explodes near Palm Springs hospital

It's unclear what caused the explosion.

By Karla Rendon

First responders at the scene of an explosion in Palm Springs on Saturday, May 17, 2025.
NBCLA

One person is dead following a car explosion that occurred Saturday in Palm Springs, a law enforcement source told NBC News.

The explosion was reported sometime before 11 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Indian
Canyon Drive, near Desert Regional Hospital, the law enforcement source said. It’s unclear what caused the incident.

Officials have yet to identify the deceased. No other injuries were immediately reported.

As a result of the explosion, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation has deployed investigators, bomb technicians an evidence response team to the scene. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said he's aware of the incident and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services is assisting with the response.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more updates become available.

