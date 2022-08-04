New Airline to Land at Palm Springs International Airport in November

What to Know Palm Springs International Airport will become Avelo's 30th destination on its U.S. route map when its service begins Nov. 11.

More options for flights out of Palm Springs are coming to the region as discount carrier Avelo Airlines announced plans to service Palm Springs International Airport.

The airline is planning to offer flights to Santa Rosa and a pair of destinations in Oregon.

Our route map keeps growing 😍 Say hello to 3 NEW routes! 🌴



📍 Palm Springs, CA (PSP) to Eugene, OR (EUG)

📍 Palm Springs, CA (PSP) to Bend / Redmond, OR (RDM)

📍 Palm Springs, CA (PSP) to Sonoma / Santa Rosa, CA (STS)



Flights start November 11th ✈️ Fares from $29 one way*! pic.twitter.com/p0ao8rb8Mw — Avelo Airlines (@AveloAir) August 4, 2022

"Traveling between PSP and these three popular Northern (California) and Oregon destinations is now easier and more affordable than ever,'' Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. "We look forward to bringing more choice and convenience to Palm Springs travelers just in time for the holiday vacation season.''

PSP will become Avelo's 30th destination on its U.S. route map when its service begins Nov. 11.

Avelo will be the only airline to fly directly from Palm Springs to Eugene and Bend/Redmond in Oregon, and Santa Rosa/Sonoma.

The inaugural flight from Palm Springs to Santa Rosa/Sonoma will start at $29, while flights to the Oregon cities will start at $39.

"The level of growth our airport has experienced over the past year has been impressive, and we're excited to see Avelo Airlines come to PSP,'' airport Executive Director of Aviation Harry Barret said. "Our airport is an economic engine for the region, and the growth in air access has increased tourism and made it easier for locals to choose to fly PSP instead of driving to LA.''