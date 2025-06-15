Arrest made after man threatens to shoot at ‘No Kings' protest in Palm Springs

An Inland Empire man was arrested after he threatened to shoot at a “No Kings” protest in Palm Springs, police said.

Edward Miranda, 28, of La Quinta, was arrested after the Palm Springs Police Department was made aware of an online threat targeting the demonstration. Officers were notified of the threat on Friday, a day before the rally was scheduled.

The suspect was found at his home and taken into custody without incident. Palm Springs officers executed a search warrant at a home in Riverside County and another home in San Bernardino County, where a gun belonging to Miranda was seized.

“We take all threats to public safety seriously and will vigorously pursue those intent on committing violence in our community,” said Chief Andrew Mills. “Thanks to the vigilance of a community member who saw something and said something, along with the tireless efforts of our PSPD detectives and FBI partners, we were able to identify and apprehend the suspect, ensuring the safety of tonight’s event.”

No injuries were reported in connection with the protest in Palm Springs.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-327-1441. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.