Palm Tree Fire Spreads to Trailers and Cars in Woodcrest

Several trailers and vehicles were destroyed Sunday when a palm tree fire spread to structures in the Riverside County community of Woodcrest.

The Cartwright Fire burned about three acres in a palm tree grove at about midday Saturday in the 15000 block of Cartwright Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Nearby homes were evacuated, but residents were allowed to return home Saturday night.

Video showed firefighters and residents spraying water on the flames.

"We came outside, and all the palm trees are on fire," one witness said. "We just came out and tried to take it down and warn the neighbors."

Another resident told OnScene.TV that two trailers and eight all-terrain vehicles he owned were burned by the flames.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.