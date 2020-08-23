Palmdale Being Considered as Permanent Headquarters of U.S. Space Force

The United States Air Force is formally evaluating the city of Palmdale to host the future permanent headquarters for the United States Space Command, officials said Sunday.

Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, formally submitted the city's nomination on Tuesday.

"Los Angeles County has greatly contributed to the advancement of the aerospace industry and space exploration through many institutions such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Edwards AFB, Los Angeles AFB, NASA facilities, JPL, Cal Tech, and United States Air Force Plant 42, which have endeavored to support aerospace efforts,'' she wrote. "In particular the Antelope Valley and the City of Palmdale have a long and impressive history of advancing a peaceful, secure, and accessible space domain."

The next phase of the evaluation process will score communities based on how they relate to the mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, and overall costs to the Air Force, Palmdale officials said.

"We proudly refer to the Antelope Valley as the `Aerospace Valley' because of its long and distinguished history as the cradle and proving grounds of aerospace and space innovation. It is the home of generations of test pilots breaking the sound barrier, astronauts testing the Lunar Landing Research Vehicle, and commercial aerospace companies testing privately-owned spacecraft,'' said Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita. "Palmdale, with its vast geography to expand upon, its talented workforce, existing industry expertise and its direct access to other major nodes in the space mission is the most logical choice for the permanent headquarters for the United States Space Command. I am confident that the Department of the Air Force and the Department of Defense will come to the right conclusion regarding the future home of the United States Space Force."

Palmdale's bid was also drawing support from Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and Brigadier Gen. Matthew W. Higer, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base.

"Edwards Air Force Base and Air Force Plant 42 (a classified aircraft manufacturing plant owned by the USAF in the Antelope Valley) are indescribably pleased to be a partner with the City of Palmdale and all of our communities in the larger Aerospace Valley,'' Higer said. "This community -- built on the spirit of innovation -- makes the center of the aerospace testing universe possible. Our region, located in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Kern Counties, is home to the best and brightest air and space leaders on the planet. Air Force Plant 42, already a vital part of our nation's critical defense industrial base, is a natural fit for Headquarters U.S. Space Command."

Colorado Springs, Colorado, remains the location for the provisional headquarters for U.S. Space Command headquarters until a permanent headquarters location is selected and facilities are ready in approximately six years.

USAF officials said they anticipate a decision on the permanent location by early 2021.