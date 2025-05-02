Palmdale detectives search for two missing teens

Sheriff's detectives sought public help Friday locating two teen habitual runaways missing from Palmdale locations in apparently unrelated cases.

Sixteen-year-old Kanasia Unique Theragood was last seen at 4 p.m. Nov. 8, 2024 at her residence in the 6500 block of Alfalfa Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She is known to be with her older brother Rickey Theragood, who drives a white Dodge Charger with a smashed rear window, officials said.

Kanasia Therabood is Black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black braids and brown eyes, last seen wearing a white hoodie, black shorts, beige shoes and a nose ring.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Detectives also asked for help locating 15-year-old Jaden Brown, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 13, 2024 in the 1200 block of East Avenue S.

He is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing black pants and a brown, red and green jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. D. Chavez at 661-272- 2412 or dfchavez@lasd.org.