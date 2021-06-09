Mother of Four and Driver Died in Ride-Hailing Car Died in Crash Caused by Suspected Street Racer

The aunt of a young mother who died in a fiery crash when a Dodge Challenger possibly involved in an illegal street race hit the car she was in, causing it to spin out and slam into a light pole pleaded for the driver to turn himself or herself in.

Yolanda Walker said she relied heavily on her Christian faith to be forgiving.

"We already forgive you. But turn yourself in."

The victims died at the scene of the crash, which was reported about 12:30 a.m. at 11th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They were in a Toyota Corolla that burst into flames, sparking a vegetation fire that was extinguished by firefighters.

Sheriff's officials said the Challenger was traveling west at a high rate of speed in the number two lane on Rancho Vista when it slammed into the Corolla from behind, causing the driver to lose control of the car, which hit a light pole and rolled over, becoming fully engulfed in flames. The male driver was ejected, and the female passenger was trapped inside.

The driver of the Challenger abandoned the car and left the scene in another vehicle described by witnesses a dark blue Infiniti.

Justuss Pope, who said he was the brother of the woman who died in the crash identified her as Spechelle Pope, a young mother of four children. He said she was was a passenger in a ride-hailing vehicle, on her way to get groceries.

The driver has not been identified.

Justuss Pope said his sister asked him to take her to the store, but he told her he was tired. He had to work the next day.

He said Spechelle's 3-year-old son woke him up. It was 2:02 in the morning. She hadn't come home.

Spechelle leaves behind her son, two toddlers and an infant.