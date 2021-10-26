Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Kidnap 8-Year-Old Next Door

A man suspected of attempting to kidnap his 8-year-old next-door neighbor was arrested Tuesday in Palmdale.

Los Angles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded just after 2:35 p.m. to the 200 block of East Avenue P1 after receiving reports of a man who attempted to take a child by force, said Deputy Ronald Sneed of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.



Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Arriving deputies learned from the 8-year-old boy and witnesses at the scene that the boy was walking home from school with his cousin when he passed the man who was standing in his driveway.

Prices for cranberry, spices and especially the turkey will be going up. Conan Nolan explains why Oct. 26, 2021.

The man allegedly grabbed the boy and ran away while carrying him over his shoulder, Sneed said.

The boy began to kick and scream, alerting his family who looked out of a window of their home and allegedly saw the man running away with the boy.

Witnesses told deputies the man then dropped the boy and ran into the garage of his home, Sneed said.

The boy was not injured in the incident.

Sheriff's patrol vehicles surrounded the man's home and ordered him to exit. The man eventually left his home, surrendered to deputies and was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, Sneed said.

The man's name was not immediately released. A motive for the alleged kidnapping attempt was not immediately known.