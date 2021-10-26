Palmdale

Man Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Kidnap 8-Year-Old Next Door

Arriving deputies learned from the 8-year-old boy and witnesses at the scene that the boy was walking home from school with his cousin when he passed the man who was standing in his driveway.

By City News Service

TELEMUNDO UTAH

A man suspected of attempting to kidnap his 8-year-old next-door neighbor was arrested Tuesday in Palmdale.

Los Angles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded just after 2:35 p.m. to the 200 block of East Avenue P1 after receiving reports of a man who attempted to take a child by force, said Deputy Ronald Sneed of the Palmdale Sheriff's Station.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Arriving deputies learned from the 8-year-old boy and witnesses at the scene that the boy was walking home from school with his cousin when he passed the man who was standing in his driveway.

Prices for cranberry, spices and especially the turkey will be going up. Conan Nolan explains why Oct. 26, 2021.

The man allegedly grabbed the boy and ran away while carrying him over his shoulder, Sneed said.

The boy began to kick and scream, alerting his family who looked out of a window of their home and allegedly saw the man running away with the boy.

Witnesses told deputies the man then dropped the boy and ran into the garage of his home, Sneed said.

Los Angeles 5 hours ago

SoCal Grocery Chain Cited for ‘Forcing People to Work While Sick With COVID,' Officials Say

Hollywood 4 hours ago

Settlement Reached After Window Washer Accused of Peeping at Couple in Hollywood Hotel

The boy was not injured in the incident.

Sheriff's patrol vehicles surrounded the man's home and ordered him to exit. The man eventually left his home, surrendered to deputies and was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, Sneed said.

The man's name was not immediately released. A motive for the alleged kidnapping attempt was not immediately known.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Palmdalekidnapping
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us