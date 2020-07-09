Robert Fuller's Death Determined to Be a Suicide, Sheriff's Department Says

The death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree last month across from Palmdale City Hall, has been deemed a suicide by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office in a conclusion announced Thursday following a final autopsy report and investigation by the sheriff's department.

Fuller's death was initially determined by authorities to be a suicide last month, but family and community members called for further investigation. In an update Thursday, sheriff's department officials provided details about their investigation and announced the final coroner's autopsy examination shows that Fuller's manner of death was certified as a suicide.

"Investigators have met with the coroner's office and discussed the final results," sheriff's department Cmdr. Chris Marks said. "Just this afternoon, the medical examiner issued their final autopsy report and delivered it to the sheriff's department, and deemed this case to be a suicide."

They also cited evidence obtained during the investigation, including a transaction that showed a red rope was purchased at a Dollar Tree Store on May 14, about a month before Fuller's death, with an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card registered to Fuller. A similar red rope was found at the scene, authorities said.

The tree was easily accessible and could be climbed by Fuller, the sheriff’s department said. There were no signs of a struggle, and Fuller’s hands were not bound, authorities added.

A response from the family was not immediately available. Family members were out of the state at the time of the sheriff's department news conference, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

The family has requested an independent autopsy. In a statement on the firm's Facebook page, the family's attorney said they are waiting for results.

Attorney Jamon R. Hicks, who represents the family of Fuller, scheduled a news conference for Friday at 11 a.m.

A passerby found Fuller's body hanging from a tree in Poncitlan Square on June 10. Investigators obtained security camera video from the area that showed a nearby street, but did not show the tree.

In a statement Thursday, the coroner's office said Fuller's body was examined by medical personnel on June 11. The next day, a full autopsy was completed and the cause and manner of death were deferred.

"After additional testing and independent investigation into the Fuller's medical history and background, the cause of death was determined to be hanging," the coroner's office said in a statement. "The manner of death was certified as suicide."

Villanueva vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the death with cooperation from state and federal law enforcement. Villanueva has said he called state Attorney General Xavier Becerra and reached out to the FBI, whose civil rights division will also monitor the investigation.

Hundreds of people await answers after the death of two Black men in Palmdale. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Thursday June 18, 2020.

Fuller died about a week after the death of another Black man found hanging form a tree. No foul play is suspected in the death of thirty-eight-year-old Malcolm Harsch.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resourcesfor additional resources.