Possible Head-On Crash Leaves 2 Children, 2 Adults Injured in Palmdale

Two children and two adults were injured in a possible head-on crash in Palmdale on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.

A traffic collision in Palmdale on Sunday night left four people injured, including two children, according to authorities.

The collision may have been a head-on crash, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department Palmdale Station. The crash, which occurred near 47th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, was reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at about 5:50 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and four people – two children and two adults – were taken to local hospitals, the LACFD said.

The department also said that two of the injured people were in critical condition, but it was not immediately clear whether any of the critically injured were children.

Newschopper4 Bravo flew over the crash site and observed a dimly-lit road, with no visible street lights.