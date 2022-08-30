Palos Verdes

Driver Killed When Tesla Crashes in Front of House on Palos Verdes Peninsula

A woman in her 70s was killed in the crash in the Rolling Hills area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities are the scene of a deadly crash on the Palos Verdes Peninsula.
A driver behind the wheel of a Tesla SUV was killed late Tuesday morning after crashing in front of a home on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula.

The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunnyridge Road in Rolling Hills. The driver, a woman in her 70s, died at the scene.

She was traveling north on the road when she veered to right, sheared off a utility pole, clipping the back of a SUV in a driveway and crashed in the front yard of a house.

No one at the home was injured.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

SoCal Edison said some customers in the area were without power due to damage from the crash.

