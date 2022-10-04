Driver Killed After Plunging Off Palos Verdes Cliff

A driver was killed Tuesday when a car went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Rescue crews retrieved the person from inside the vehicle, but the person had died before rescuers arrived. The person's name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

No other occupants were found inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.