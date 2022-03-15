Palos Verdes Estates Psychic's Attorney Calls Customer's Lawsuit ‘Nonsense'

A lawsuit filed by a man who alleges a Palos Verdes Estates psychic falsely promised him she could remove a curse put in place by the man's ex-girlfriend for $5,100 is "nonsense'' and should be dismissed, a lawyer for the psychic says in new court papers.

Attorney Gary Kurtz, on behalf of psychic Sophia Adams and several other defendants, states in his court papers filed Monday that none of plaintiff Mauro Restrepo's causes of action is viable.

"This entire lawsuit is nonsense and it would add insult to injury to allow it to continue,'' Kurtz states, using as an example Restrepo's cause of action for fraud.

"Without attempting to insult the psychic industry and the legitimate work psychic healers do, it may not be possible for plaintiff to plead justifiable reliance in this case,'' Kurtz says.



Restrepo filed the suit Oct. 1 in Torrance Superior Court against Adams and her business, Psychic Love Specialist by Sophia; the psychic's husband, George Adams; her daughter, Tiffany Winston -- also known as Tiffany Johnson and Tiffany Adams -- and the clairvoyant's landlords, Christ and Polly Koutroumbis. His other causes of action include civil conspiracy, negligence and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Restrepo says Adams read his tarot cards and told him he had "mala suerte,'' or "bad luck'' that was placed on him by a witch hired by his ex-girlfriend. Adams told Restrepo that unless Adams removed the curse, Restrepo and his family would be "unhappy and in danger,'' the suit states.

Restrepo seeks at least $25,000 in compensatory damages, plus punitive damages.

However, Adams denies saying anything to Restrepo about a curse. She previously told City News Service that he made an appointment on Sept. 17 and was indeed given a tarot card reading, and that afterward he said he was unlucky in love and was looking for some type of healing or meditation.

Adams said she offered him a crystal for $5,100. Crystals are commonly used in tarot practice.

Restrepo could not afford the full balance, so he gave Sophia a $1,000 cash advance and the two agreed the crystal would not be ordered until the full balance was paid, according to Adams.

According to Kurtz's court papers, Restrepo does not allege that he paid the balance or returned for or received any further psychic services.

"The complaint does not even allege that plaintiff asked for a refund after apparently deciding not to go forward and receive further psychic services,'' Kurtz states in his court papers.

A hearing on the dismissal motion is scheduled for Sept. 20 before Judge Gary Tanaka.

Adams told CNS she believes Restrepo was hired by another psychic to get the reading from her and record the session. She believes Restrepo made a video of the reading without her permission.

She says the day after the session with Restrepo, someone contacted her and told her that her rival -- who she did not identify by name -- had hired Restrepo and that if she did not shut down her business within 24 hours and get out of town, the video would be used to shut her down permanently no matter where she went.

The rival's entire family consists of psychics who want to rule the South Bay, including such cities as Long Beach, San Pedro, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills Estates, Palos Verdes Estates, Redondo Beach, Torrance, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Gardena, Adams said.

"They have ruined my 35-year business,'' Adams told CNS. "I have lost my clientele due to their false claims as they want my locations.''