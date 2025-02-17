Palos Verdes residents warned about string of nighttime burglaries

The Palos Verdes Estates Police Department is warning residents about a rise in home burglaries in the area.

Authorities have named the thefts “dinnertime burglaries” because they've happened during the evening hours. Since the start of the year, multiple homes have been targeted, according to police.

"I'm very stressed and I think this is not normal. This is not normal to go through," said Michelle Lee. " I think it’s not just Palos Verdes Estates it’s everywhere. I fear for my friends. I fear for my neighbors and I’m really stressed out to leave the house even for an hour."

Lee added that the home of one of her close friends was burglarized about six months ago.

The Palos Verdes Estates police department released a community alert and crime map of the burglaries.

In three of the burglaries, the thieves broke into the homes by breaking a window to get inside.

“I’m confident in the police department around here. If it's something that is ongoing they’ll catch them pretty soon," said Palos Verdes resident Carlos Cervantes. "I have a watchdog here. Just be vigilant."

Police also say there were four additional burglaries they believe to be unrelated.

Two of the robberies happened at the same home on Via Opata. Police say they’ve made arrests in both incidents.

It is still unclear how many people Palos Verdes Estates police are looking for in connection to the home burglaries. Police are reminding people to stay aware and to report any suspicious activity.

For now, neighbors continue to do their part to stay alert and take precautions.

"When I had gone for a trip for three weeks I actually had hired somebody just to live in my house," said Lee. "Keep your neighbors informed even if you’re gone for a few days."