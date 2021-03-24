Pandemic parking enforcement rules that were relaxed during the pandemic are coming to an end in parts of Los Angeles County.
Starting April 1, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will resume enforcement of all parking violations in unincorporated areas of the county. That mean the department's Parking Enforcement Detail will once again issue tickets
for sweet sweeping violations, expired registration and other violations.
The department also will begin towing vehicles that have been warned via a red tag.
Those in need of financial assistance to pay citations can make arrangements here, by calling 866-561-9744, or writing to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, P.O. Box 30629, Los Angeles, CA 90030-0629.
The city of Los Angeles resumed enforcement of parking violations in October, and changed its street-sweeping services from weekly to bi-weekly on March 1.