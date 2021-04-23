Panga Boat Found in Palos Verdes

A panga boat washed ashore in Palos Verdes Friday morning, and a group of people appeared to be detained in the area.

The initial call, which came in around 7:59 a.m., was for an ocean rescue with Los Angeles County lifeguards responding to the area, according to the LA County Fire Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The fire department concluded that no one was injured and needed to be taken to a hospital.

The Palos Verdes Police Department said that the Department of Homeland Security was handling the situation, with Newschopper4 observing a group of people seemingly detained in the area.

No other details were immediately available.