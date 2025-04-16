Panorama City

Father chases off man who approached teen daughter in kidnapping attempt

The man sought in the attempted kidnapping left the scene near Cedros Avenue and Chase Street, west of the Panorama Mall, in a SUV.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

A father chased off a man who approached his 14-year-old daughter in Panorama City Tuesday night in what authorities said was a kidnapping attempt.

The man sought in the attempted kidnapping left the scene near Cedros Avenue and Chase Street, west of the Panorama Mall, in a SUV. No arrests were reported early Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. They were told the man drove up to the teen, spoke to her and the tried to grab her.

The girl's father was nearby and chased off the man.

A detailed description of the man and the SUV were not immediately avialable.

The girl was not injured, police said.

