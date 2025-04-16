Father chases off man who approached teen daughter in kidnapping attempt

A father chased off a man who approached his 14-year-old daughter in Panorama City Tuesday night in what authorities said was a kidnapping attempt.

The man sought in the attempted kidnapping left the scene near Cedros Avenue and Chase Street, west of the Panorama Mall, in a SUV. No arrests were reported early Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. They were told the man drove up to the teen, spoke to her and the tried to grab her.

The girl's father was nearby and chased off the man.

A detailed description of the man and the SUV were not immediately avialable.

The girl was not injured, police said.