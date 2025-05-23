Piece of Paramount's Battlefield Cross and Soldier statue sawed off and stolen

The Battlefield Cross and Soldier at the Paramount Armed Forces Memorial at the Civic Center has been vandalized days before solemn Memorial Day events.

Some pieces of the memorial were sawed off and stolen. The crime, which caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, was discovered by the city's mayor this week.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The statue's rifle and hat were sawed off.

In a social media post on Facebook Wednesday, city officials said they "are deeply saddened and troubled" by the vandalism and theft.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"This is a shameful act of disrespect to those who risked their lives protecting our country and freedoms, as this memorial stands as a symbol of honor and their sacrifice," according to the post.

City officials today are asking for help identifying those responsible. Anyone with information to identify those responsible is asked to contact the LASD Lakewood Station at 562-623-3500.