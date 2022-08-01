paramount

Paramount Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Hurt

A man was found dead at the scene, while three others were taken to the hospital.

A shooting at 11 a.m. in the city of Paramount left one person dead and three others injured, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Investigators were trying to figure out what happened in the early afternoon shooting in the 3800 block of Paramount Boulevard.

A man was found dead at the scene, while three others were taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or go to http://lacrimestoppers.org.

