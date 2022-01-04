Stabbing Victim Found Dead on Street in Paramount

A stabbing victim was found dead early Tuesday on a street in Paramount.

The crime occurred at about 11:59 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of San Carlos Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Details about a motive were not immediately available.

Crime scene tape was placed near a silver Volkswagen Jetta at the scene. It was not immediately clear whether the car was part of the investigation.

Deputies responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call found a man lying in the street. He was suffering from an apparent stab wound to the upper body.

The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in the community about 15 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. His name was not immediately released.

A detailed description of the attacker was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.