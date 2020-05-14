Parents and Kids Find Wild Things in Glendora City Safari

Children in Glendora went on a “city safari,” and it's one father's way of creating a little excitement in the era of coronavirus.

The car-based hunt was a way for families to pass the time and have a little fun -- while winning prizes.

Players download a safari map that pinpoints a wild animal station.

Children can stay in there cars, safe from coronavirus, and take photos of the station to add to their checklists.

Your City Safari is the brainchild of Eric Elkaim.

“The kids are smiling. The parents are smiling. They are having fun they are on a safari trip! It’s exciting!” Elkaim said.



Elkaim owns an entertainment event company called Party Works Interactive. When the pandemic put an end to parties, he decided to use the props he already had to create Your City Safari, a drive by interactive and educational event for families.

“We are so excited to get out and see some thing that brings joy to us,” Katie Meyer said.

Each animal has a QR code, which when scanned, takes you to a website with fun facts.

“One of the king cobras don’t bite, they spit venom,” said Jack Santellan, a 7-year-old participant.

His mother admits the past few months have been tough.

“We’ve been through all the emotions. It was scary, we were sad, we missed our friends,” Janelle Santellan said.

But she and others say the city safari is giving them a much needed change of pace.

“It’s fun it gives us something to do,” Lily Lusk said. “It brings a smile to our face ...something like this has made it a little better.”

The event ends on Sunday but Elkaim says he already has other drive by social distancing events planned and half a dozen other cities have contacted him to hold safaris in their communities.