Parents Feel Stress of Virtual School Semester

Parents relive the stress of an arduous semester with the news that several school districts will continue classes online when the new school year begins.

Parents experienced that the measures are for the good of the children and the staff, but for many of them the situation is a huge weight.

That is why various services have been made available for them.

"They will be on the computer for a little while or two, an hour, they leave it, they turn it off and they are going to play, and that is not a joke," said Margarito Rodríguez, a father of a student.

That is just one of the frustrations Rodríguez, who is a street vendor, experienced with his teenage son during the school year.

"And I work and I take care of them, and I pay attention and teach them, like a little boy I am teaching him to write (as this letter is done) and it’s a lot of stress that we have," Rodríguez said.

Even so, he does not lose optimism, because just like Nayeli Jiménez, a mother of a student, they know that health is worth more, although sometimes work puts you between a rock and a hard place.

"This situation really has me worried because I have to leave him alone all day," said Jiménez, a mother of a teenager.

At her home, as in others, the lack of academic support was noted in the grades.

"I only went to elementary school in Mexico and I can't help as much in that sense," said Jiménez.

With the idea of ​​mitigating at least part of the emotional stress, the YMCA has established various assistance programs.

"So that students can relax they can keep their anxiety low and can receive information if they can have more focused approaches to their mental health," said Sergio Ortiz, director of youth programs at the YMCA.

Programs for youth ages 12-18 will continue, remain through fall, and will include physical education, emotional support, and college prep sessions.

"For separated students and families the resources are here and they are free," said Ortiz.

The sessions are virtual for now at @yteensla on Instagram or ymcala.org.