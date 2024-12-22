Parents of Moreno Valley child who died under care of adoptive parents speak out

The biological parents of a 10-year-old who died under the care of his adoptive parents in Moreno Valley are demanding answers after learning about their son's death nearly a month later.
Jesse Valbuena and Carol Falcon, biological parents to Jesse Valbuena, set up a memorial Saturday outside the 10-year-old's home after finding out about the harrowing news three days ago.
The biological parents last saw Valbuena three years ago when they lost custody of him. Falcon says the 10-year-old had been living with his adoptive parents for four years, along with a younger brother.
During that time, they had no contact with the children, according to Falcon.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
“He was a happy child. He was a very energetic kid that could not be still. He liked having fun," said Falcon, describing her 10-year-old Jesse.
Riverside County deputies responded to a report of a child in need of medical aid on Nov. 21 to the 13000 block of Malibu Court in Moreno Valley. Authorities found Jesse in "medical distress" and transported him to a hospital where he died hours later.
Authorities arrested 51-year-old Alejandra Marin and 59-year-old Juan Sanchez Moreno on suspicion of murder, torture and child abuse.
Local
Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.
“I failed them. I failed them, you know,” said an emotional Valbuena. “Why would they treat him like that? He was a good kid, man."
For Jesse's biological family, the memorial is an expression of their grief and a tribute to their son.