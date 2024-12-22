Parents of Moreno Valley child who died under care of adoptive parents speak out

The biological parents of a 10-year-old who died under the care of his adoptive parents in Moreno Valley are demanding answers after learning about their son's death nearly a month later.

Jesse Valbuena and Carol Falcon, biological parents to Jesse Valbuena, set up a memorial Saturday outside the 10-year-old's home after finding out about the harrowing news three days ago.

The biological parents last saw Valbuena three years ago when they lost custody of him. Falcon says the 10-year-old had been living with his adoptive parents for four years, along with a younger brother.

During that time, they had no contact with the children, according to Falcon.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“He was a happy child. He was a very energetic kid that could not be still. He liked having fun," said Falcon, describing her 10-year-old Jesse.

Riverside County deputies responded to a report of a child in need of medical aid on Nov. 21 to the 13000 block of Malibu Court in Moreno Valley. Authorities found Jesse in "medical distress" and transported him to a hospital where he died hours later.

Authorities arrested 51-year-old Alejandra Marin and 59-year-old Juan Sanchez Moreno on suspicion of murder, torture and child abuse.

“I failed them. I failed them, you know,” said an emotional Valbuena. “Why would they treat him like that? He was a good kid, man."

For Jesse's biological family, the memorial is an expression of their grief and a tribute to their son.