Parents protest as Baldwin Park Board of Education seeks to close two elementary schools

The Baldwin Park Board of Education announced they will make a decision next week whether to close two schools in its district.

Parents who have children at Central Elementary and Margaret Heath Elementary gathered on Friday to make their voices heard.

“A lot of kids are already emotional, they have emotional distress,” Eliana Rivera, a parent, said. “For them it’s easy, they don’t care about their kids. They say they do, but they don’t.”

The board will meet on Tuesday to vote on the closures of the schools and the consolidation of Baldwin Park STEM academy.

The district says it is considering the changes to better distribute resources.

In a social media post, the Baldwin Park Unified School District said it understands there are many questions and comments regarding the discussions around closing the schools.

The school district said it began discussing school closures back in 2015 and "established a budget advisory committee in 2019 to give recommendations to the Board regarding fiscal solvency."

Since then, an advisory committee was formed and a series of community Town Halls were held "to hear from the community regarding concerns about school closures and recommendations for revitalization."

For families who have students at closed schools and want to know where their child will attend for the 2024-25 school year, they can visit the Frequently Asked Questions page of the school district's official website here.