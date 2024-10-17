2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Paris delegation visits Los Angeles ahead of 2028 Olympics

Los Angeles officials hoped to recreate the success of LA82, one of the only financially successful games in Olympic history

By Jonathan Gonzalez and Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a successful Paris Olympics and Paralympics, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday hosted delegations of Paris officials to downtown Los Angeles.

The delegation from France arrived in Southern California Monday as part of a request from Mayor Bass to Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The delegation took part in a series of panel discussions surrounding best practices for the games as well as topics on how to work with private businesses, sustainability, accessibility and public transportation.

Mayor Bass said those hoping to attend the Olympic events in 2028 will have to take public transit.

Since the games will be hosting events outside LA city limits, such as swimming at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and basketball across the street at the new Intuit Dome as well as canoe sprint being hosted in Long Beach, LA County and other local government officials took part in the conversations.

Officials hoped to recreate the success of LA82, one of the only financially successful games in Olympic history.

