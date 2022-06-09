Paris Hilton Creates LACMA Fund for Women Digital Artists

Hotel heiress, media personality and entrepreneur Paris Hilton started a fund for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to support the acquisition of digital art by women artists.

The fund will acquire art by women who have diverse artistic practices, including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, animation, photography, performance, video and non-fungible tokens, commonly known as NFTs.

"We are grateful to Paris Hilton for her initiative to bring more digital art by women artists into our collection,'' LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director Michael Govan said. "LACMA has always been interested in experimentation and risk-taking in art, and this initiative will help the museum -- and Los Angeles -- continue to evolve into an important center for digital art.''

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LACMA already used the fund to acquire two pieces for its permanent collection:

"Continuum: Los Angeles'' by the Canadian-Korean artist Krista Kim, who depicts a vibrant color gradient that evolves during a 40-minute loop

"The Question'' by British artist Shantell Martin, who uses digital technologies to engage drawing in the work.

The pieces, which LACMA said explores digital technology's effects on people's perception and interaction, will be included in a fall exhibit examining digital innovation by women artists.

"As an activist and entrepreneur who likes to push the boundaries in many male-dominated fields, I immediately identified with the need to support women in Web3,'' Hilton said, referring to an idea in the crypto-world of a new internet service built with decentralized blockchains.

"There are so many incredibly brilliant and creative women innovators in the space.''