A nonprofit created by Paris Hilton, in partnership with GoFundMe.org and the Pasadena Women's Business Center, has begun doling out more than $1 million in grants to women-owned small businesses impacted by

the Eaton Fire.

The grant program announced in February through Hilton's 11:11 Media Impact organization was originally expected to provide $25,000 grants to about a dozen women-owned businesses. But according to the social media and reality television personality, "an outpouring of powerful applications'' combined with additional funding from GoFundMe.org led to the program being expanded to 50 recipients, each receiving up to $25,000.

"From childcare centers and neighborhood restaurants to florists, fitness studios and boutiques, these women are rebuilding what matters most -- with strength, vision and heart,'' Hilton wrote on social media Monday. "I

personally read every application, and I just want every single one of these women to know: I see you, I believe in you and I'm so honored to support your journey.''

She added: "Let's keep showing up for women entrepreneurs -- because when women thrive, we all thrive.''

As part of the grant program, $25,000 was donated to the Pasadena Women's Business Center at Pasadena City College "to provide technical assistance and expert guidance, equating to approximately 300 hours of business coaching and free advising, to over 100 businesses.''

"When small businesses thrive, our entire community benefits. At the Pasadena Women's Business Center, our mission is to ensure that every entrepreneur who dares to chase their dream has the opportunity to succeed,'' the center's director, Lizzy Okoro Davidson, said in a statement in February.

"We've witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of the fires, but we've also seen resilience, hope, and determination. Partnering with Paris Hilton and 11:11 Media, alongside GoFundMe.org, allows us to turn that resilience into real recovery -- ensuring that small businesses not only rebuild but continue to grow and win.''